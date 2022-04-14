Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 00:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: DeSoto; Marshall; Tate; Tunica A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR DESOTO...MARSHALL...NORTHEASTERN TUNICA AND TATE COUNTIES At 1203 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Olive Branch, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Southaven, Olive Branch, Horn Lake, Hernando, Senatobia, Holly Springs, Wall Doxey State Park, Coldwater, Byhalia, Walls, Mt Pleasant, Lake Cormorant, Eudora, Lewisburg, Arkabutla, Red Banks, Laws Hill, Barr, Lynchburg and Phillipp. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
