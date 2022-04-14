ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed in South L.A. shooting; Shooter at large

By CBSLA Staff
Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the AutZone on West Florence Avenue.

When first responders arrived to the scene one person required transport to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

Authorities were still looking for the suspect, who was described as a Black adult male driving a black sedan.

They also have not recovered the firearm used in the incident.

The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

