Driver wounded in shooting on 215 Freeway in San Bernardino

A driver was shot and wounded on the 215 Freeway in San Bernardino Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on the southbound 215 near Baseline Street.

The driver reportedly pulled over and responding CHP officers found him inside the car with a gunshot wound.

The victim was loaded into an ambulance and transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Footage from the scene showed a bullet hole in the windshield.

An investigation is underway into whether the man was targeted or if it was a random shooting.