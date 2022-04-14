ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Homer

By Bryce Angell
Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I saw Homer, he was standing in the corral. His owner hadn’t rode. him much, as far as I could tell. A big red roan and three-years-old; by luck he was for sale. His owner asked four. hundred. Seemed a little like blackmail. But I...

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a “baby dragon” and a “cheeseburger.”Roman Fedortsov, 39, has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a Lumpsucker - or Lumpfish - a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a “baby dragon.”The viral hit has amassed over 23,000...
SCIENCE
Farm and Dairy

Homemade Dinner Rolls

1/2 cup butter softened (you can use salted or unsalted butter) Combine yeast, 1 tablespoon sugar, and warm water in a small bowl and set aside. In a large stand-mixer bowl with a dough hook attachment combine scalded milk, softened butter, 1/2 cup sugar, salt, and egg. Stir until well combined.
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

A+ Mashed Potatoes

Peel potatoes and cut into quarters. Place potatoes in a large stockpot and cover with water, add salt (about 1-2 teaspoons) and bring to a boil. Allow to boil for about 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes fall apart when poked with a fork. Combine milk and butter in a...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Flight
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE ONLY: Massive two day Toy Auction. Toys ranging from 1920’s through modern.

Toys ranging from 1930’s through modern. Tin litho – cast iron – loads of diecast cars, trucks, planes – vintage NIB models – cap guns – trains of all scales – Marvel and DC action figures – Barbie – GI Joe – Bionic man and woman – dolls – Star Wars – Charlie Brown – Snoopy – Hot Wheels – Matchbox – Ninja Turtles – McDonald’s – Fisher Price – games – Viewmasters – RC NIB planes, boats – and lots more!
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Easter Bunny Crunch Mix

Place popped popcorn and both cereals in a very large bowl, mix together. Melt the chocolate in the microwave according to directions on the package. Stir cake mix powder into the melted chocolate and pour over popcorn mixture. Combine until cereal is fully coated. Add in chocolates, combine until coated....
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Easter Salad

Place spring greens, strawberries and feta cheese in large bowl. Toss lightly. In a small sealable container, add vinegar and sugar substitute; seal and shake vigorously to combine. Pour dressing evenly over salad, and again, toss lightly. Serve immediately.
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Creamed Peas and Potatoes

Boil potatoes in salted water until just done/fork tender, approximately 10-15 minutes depending on the size of your potato cubes (you don’t want them overdone or they will get mushy). Drain and set aside. In a medium-sized saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Slowly add flour, stirring, until flour/butter...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twas
Farm and Dairy

Spring Vegetable Saute

6 scallions, root ends trimmed off, greens and whites chopped. 2 handfuls green beans, stem ends trimmed or snapped off, cut in half. 2 zucchini, cut in half lengthwise, then cut across into half-moon slices. 1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt. freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Directions:. Put the skillet...
RECIPES
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
The Times-Reporter

May 7 event slated to help veterans

Autumn Hendershot, Ashley Klier, and Dana Israel, a part of the local #orangeandblackgetfit workout group, kicked off the first Orange and Black Get Fit Hero Hustle 5K Walk and Run event in 2018 as a way to assist and support local veterans. From that year on Phil Valdez and Brian...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Farm and Dairy

Antiques, collectibles, fishing lures, and misc.

NOTE: new start time; we will start on outside rows at 4:30 p.m. and main ring at 5:00 p.m., so may run 2 rings part of evening. With Good Friday on the 15th we will be taking consignments Sat the 16th from 9 a.m. to. 3 p.m. and Monday day...
BALTIC, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE Heath Ohio, lawn and garden, tools, lumber, household, woodworking tools, and misc.

Go to Koehler Web Site to View Photos and Register for the Online Auction. Location: 3843 Francis RD., Heath, OH 43056 Driving Directions: OH-16 take OH-146. Turn right onto Toboso RD. Go approx. 2 miles. Turn left on Johnson RD & go approx. 2 miles then make a slight right turn onto Francis. Travel approx 1/2 mile to auction. Koehler Auctions signs will be posted.
HEATH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy