Police Logs

Journal
 2 days ago

• Responded to a one-vehicle crash with non-life threatening injuries at 9:08 a.m. April 7. Mallory...

www.nujournal.com

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla & Canby police and fire

Here's a look at the calls the Canby and Molalla police and fire departments responded to between April 4 and 13.Molalla Police April 4 Traffic stops: 3 11:59 a.m.: Fraud complaint reported on Patrol Street 12:28 p.m.: Animal complaint reported on Meadowlawn Place 12:23 p.m.: Subject stop at West Main Street and Industrial Way 1:41 p.m.: Suspicious person complaint reported on the 200 block of Robbins Street 2:08 p.m.: Community contact on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue 2:13 p.m.: Property investigation on the 100 block of North Molalla Avenue 4:12 p.m.: Welfare check on North Cole Avenue...
MOLALLA, OR
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
MIX 108

Attack at Northland Gym Caught on Camera

A video was shared showing two people playing basketball in a community gym when one attacks the other all of a sudden. The video was shared by Shawn Niehaus, the parent of the boy that was thrown to the ground, in the video, you can see the victim and the other boy playing some one-on-one basketball, the victim gets the best of the attacker with a few buckets when all of a sudden the ball gets thrown at the victims head and he gets violently thrown to the ground.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Woman Found Dead in Franklin Furnace

EMS and Deputies responded to a Franklin Furnace address after a caller reported discovering a dead woman in the bathroom. The call came in at about 9:35 pm. Dispatch said they could hear multiple people in the background screaming and talking. That made it difficult to get information from the caller about the incident.
FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH
SoJO 104.9

Crash ejects children onto Garden State Parkway in Wall, NJ

WALL — Two young children from London were thrown from a car during a crash on the Garden State Parkway Thursday afternoon. State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the Toyota Sienna they were riding was sideswiped by a Honda Accord near Exit 98 around 2:40 p.m. The Honda went off the left side of the highway and hit two guard rail posts.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
americanmilitarynews.com

Father shoots intruder who broke into his 2-year-old’s bedroom

A Tennessee father shot an alleged intruder multiple times after the suspect broke into his two-year-old son’s bedroom on Tuesday. According to WKRN, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on 3501 Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage around 7:50 a.m. on April 12. Officials said the...
TENNESSEE STATE
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Girl, three, and boy, five, die after house fire

Two children have died following a house fire in Preston.Lancashire Police said the three-year-old girl and five-year-old boy died in hospital on Tuesday after they and their mother were rescued from the blaze on Friday evening.Emergency services were called to the address at about 8pm on Friday following reports of a house fire with several people trapped inside.A Lancashire Police spokesman said the two children and their mother, a woman in her 20s, were rescued from the building on Coronation Crescent.This tragic incident has resulted in two children sadly losing their lives and my thoughts, first and foremost, are with...
ACCIDENTS
CBS San Francisco

Head-On Crash Blocks Both Directions of Vasco Road North of Livermore

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A head-on crash has blocked all lanes of Vasco Road north of Livermore Friday afternoon. KCBS Radio tweeted at 5:30 p.m the crash was just north of Los Vaqueros Road. The East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said it assisted the Alameda County and Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Departments to extricate a crash victim who was later airlifted with critical injuries. Video from the crash scene showed appears to show a white pickup truck collided with a light-colored sedan. Vasco Road: 5:04pm Engine 52 was called to assist Alameda County FD and Livermore-Pleasanton Fire with a head on collision on the Alameda county side. Crews assisted with extricating a critical patient who was transported by ConAir2. @ContraCostaFire @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/2kisqWXQxf — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) April 16, 2022 There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or any other injuries. At 7:20 p.m., KCBS reported all lanes had been reopened on Vasco.  
LIVERMORE, CA

