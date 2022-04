Champion bodybuilder Cedric McMillan died Tuesday, according to his sponsor. “We regret to inform you that our friend and brother @cedricmcmillan passed away today,” according to a Tuesday Instagram post from Black Skull USA. “Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend, and father. Our prayers are with all his family and friends. He 'fought the good fight' and now he rests.”

