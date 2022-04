More history was made on the sand at LBCC’s beach volleyball courts this week as the Moore League held its first-ever pairs tournament to decide who the best team in the city is. Finals day featured four exciting matches that demonstrated how far the sport has come in Long Beach this year at the youth level, with more growth expected next year as beach volleyball moves towards official adoption by the CIF Southern Section.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO