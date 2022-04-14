Underwater Egg Hunt in St. Pete Beach is for all ages

The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt at St. Pete Beach's Family Aquatic Center, located at 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, is for all ages and swimming levels, from advanced to kiddie pool.

The hunt will go down this Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. The admission for each child is $5.

Each egg holds a toy, and there is one special egg, the Golden Egg, earning its finder a big delicious basket of chocolate.

To reserve a spot in the Underwater Egg Hunt, call 727-363-9264.