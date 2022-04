ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved the land for the site of the new proposed high school. The school will be located at the intersection of Faudree Road and Yukon Road. Back in September of 2015, the district purchased 100 acres of land in this area for more than $2 million as a potential site for new schools.

ECTOR COUNTY, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO