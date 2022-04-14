Sanger police arrest suspect in December homicide

Wednesday morning, Sanger Police arrested 20-year-old Joseph Hernandez in connection to the murder of Maria Guadalupe Garcia-Gaspar.

Garcia-Gaspar was killed on December 12 in the only homicide in Sanger last year.

Police say an argument lead to the shooting -- but are not revealing much more about what happened that night.

"In any homicide, there's still a lot of investigating until we tie up the loose ends. We're not going to release too many details regarding the incident," said Lt. Jason Boust of the Sanger Police Department.

However, Investigators are revealing more about Hernandez.

"We've had multiple prior contacts with him for different types of felonies, he was a documented gang member," said Boust.

Police say this is still an open investigation and they're still following leads to piece the case together.

It's still unclear why Garcia-Gaspar was in the area when she was shot. She was a student at Kings River High School and police say she had no ties to gang activity.