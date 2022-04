As we’ve noted, AEW President will be appearing on next week’s Dynamite to make a major announcement. In an update, Ringside News is reporting the announcement could be regarding an AEW – NJPW supershow. It was noted that the supershow will take place in Chicago, possibly in the third week of June. The report added that there’s no word yet on the special name for the rumored pay-per-view event.

