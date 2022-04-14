ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Keeping the lights on

montanakaimin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Montana’s removal of the mask mandate in February was seen by many as a symbolic end to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s ravaged campus for the last two years. But the struggle — and the resilience — we’ve seen at UM over these years wasn’t for nothing. We’ve learned...

www.montanakaimin.com

Comments / 0

Related
domino

Not Mowing the Lawn Is the Latest Landscaping Trend

Gone are the days of HOA grass-height regulations, picket fences, and perfectly trimmed shrubs—it’s time to let your yards run wild (literally). The New York Times recently highlighted Appleton, Wisconsin’s “No Mow May” initiative, which encourages homeowners to forgo a weekly trim in order to benefit local ecosystems and allow bumblebees to do their job.
APPLETON, WI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Spring is coming: Map shows monarch butterflies making their way toward Michigan

In a slow-feeling spring, hope might just have wings. Scores of Eastern monarchs are now making their way northward as part of their annual spring migration, proving that warmer weather is also on its way. The iconic, imperiled, black-and-orange winged insects fly thousands of miles twice a year, spending their winters in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains and their springs traveling up through the U.S. into the Great Lakes region.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Missoula, MT
Health
Local
Montana Education
Missoula, MT
Education
Local
Montana Health
City
Missoula, MT
Clackamas Review

Gladstone kids compete in Oregon book battle

50 students from John Wetten Elementary School join in statewide literacy contestFifty fourth and fifth graders from John Wetten Elementary faced off this week, competing in the Oregon Battle of the Books. The statewide contest is an opportunity for students to read and answer questions about 16 different titles, including fiction, biography, non-fiction and a graphic novel. Eight teams from John Wetten competed, and they came up with imaginative names like the Fire Readers, the War Bees and Unstoppable Frogs. All received an orange OBOB T-shirt for the event. The children also received many of the OBOB titles free, thanks to a grant from First Book of Oregon. "My favorite book was 'Astrid the Unstoppable,'" said student Leonie Marlia. "It really inspired me." Fourth grader Saul Villarr added, "I liked 'Guts,' because it was funny and I liked the characters." "The best thing about this event is the camaraderie of reading and sharing books," said library assistant Kim Burke, who organized the event. "The kids read anywhere from four titles to all 16. The diverse options on this year's list encouraged them to branch out and explore different genres than they usually read." {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#College#Um#University

Comments / 0

Community Policy