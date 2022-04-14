ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

CHP: K9 Beny finds over $100K of suspected drug money stashed in jeans

By Kellie Helton
 2 days ago

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A K9 officer helped uncover over $100,000 of suspected drug money during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials say the money was found during a traffic stop after an officer pulled over a car for tailgating.

During the traffic stop, the officer reportedly noticed several things that made him believe the driver was possibly involved in criminal activity.

As K9 Officer Beny was sniffing around the outside of the car, officials say he alerted officers to the smell of drugs.

Officers say they found $129,600 hidden in several pairs of new jeans while searching through the vehicle.

“Everyone has found a few dollars in a pair of washed jeans, but over $100,000 in brand new jeans, nice try. Great job Beny!” the California Highway Patrol wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials say the driver said he wasn’t aware that the money was inside the car.

