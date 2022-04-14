ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

CHP investigating after decomposed body found near Merced highway

By Garrett Brown
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlTXU_0f8o0DTd00

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officers say they are investigating after a body was found near a Highway 99 off-ramp on Wednesday.

Around 8:15 p.m., officials say a pedestrian was walking on the off-ramp at V Street and Highway 99 when they discovered the body.

CHP says the body was found with a lot of vegetation around it.

Officials say they can confirm the body was not involved in a vehicle collision, and say they are not ruling out foul play at this time.

The body appears to have been in the area it was found for several days according to CHP.

The CHP is still investigating the scene and has not released the gender of the body or an ID at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

YourCentralValley.com

