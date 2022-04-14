High-A Northwest League Glance

It’s always fun to beat the Huskies, especially in Seattle. Anthony Hall belted a two-run homer in the first and Kolby Somers held Washington off in the eighth and the ninth for a 7-5 win over the Dawgs. Oregon is now 22-11 overall and 8-5 in league play. The Ducks broke a three-game losing streak in Pac-12 action. They are also tied for fourth place with UCLA. Meanwhile, Washington’s struggles continue as they fell to 16-16 overall and 6-10 in conference play. The Ducks got off to a good start right away in the first off of Huskies starting pitcher Jared Engman. Oregon...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO