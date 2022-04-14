ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

High-A Northwest League Glance

 2 days ago

Everett at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m. Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m. Spokane at Eugene,...

Ducks power their way to a series opening win in Seattle

It’s always fun to beat the Huskies, especially in Seattle. Anthony Hall belted a two-run homer in the first and Kolby Somers held Washington off in the eighth and the ninth for a 7-5 win over the Dawgs. Oregon is now 22-11 overall and 8-5 in league play. The Ducks broke a three-game losing streak in Pac-12 action. They are also tied for fourth place with UCLA. Meanwhile, Washington’s struggles continue as they fell to 16-16 overall and 6-10 in conference play. The Ducks got off to a good start right away in the first off of Huskies starting pitcher Jared Engman. Oregon...
SEATTLE, WA
Drinks with Daniels: Mariners' Catie Griggs

SEATTLE — Baseball is back. The Seattle Mariners' home opener is Friday against the Houston Astros, and to commemorate the day, KING 5's Chris Daniels shared a drink with one of the most powerful women in Major League Baseball. Catie Griggs is starting her first full year as Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
Oregon State Beavers 3, Long Beach State Dirtbags 1: Live updates recap

The Oregon State Beavers defeated the Long Beach State Dirtbags 3-1 Thursday night in the opener of a three-game nonconference college baseball series at Goss Stadium. Right-hander Jake Pfennigs and designated hitter TJ Wheeler returned from extended injury absences, making their first appearances since Feb. 26, and the Beavers’ bullpen breezed through the Long Beach State lineup as as No. 3 OSU won its fifth consecutive game.
LONG BEACH, CA
WSU Baseball team makes the most out of their postponed game

PULLMAN, Wash. — For most living on the Palouse, you either love the snow or you hate it, and the Washington State Baseball team certainly loves it. The Cougars’ Thursday game against the California Golden Bears was postponed due to weather, so the team made the most out of the thick snowfall.
PALOUSE, WA

