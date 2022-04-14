ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eutaw, AL

Storm damage in Eutaw

wbrc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW VIDEO: Damage in Branch Heights community in Greene Co. NEW VIDEO: Damage...

www.wbrc.com

WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Three injuries reported from severe storms in Mississippi on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are working with counties to assess damage from the Wednesday, April 13 storms. Three injuries have been reported in Tippah County. Damage has been reported in 12 counties, so far. MEMA officials believe data may change as damage assessments continue. The following counties […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS 42

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
NAVARRE, FL
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Tornadoes leave people ‘trapped in their homes’ in Louisiana

Tornadoes have wreaked a destructive path across parts of Louisiana and Texas, trapping some people in their homes.The National Weather Service reported on Tuesday that twisters had struck north of the city of Austin, Texas, and over the state border in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana.One of those tornadoes swept near the historic village of Salado, Texas on Tuesday evening, damaging homes in rural areas of Bell County between Waco and Austin, said County Judge David Blackburn. Photos and videos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail from the storm pounding the area. Images also showed mobile homes crushed by...
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Video shows funnel cloud moving through Jackson-metro area

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A funnel cloud was spotted moving across the Jackson-metro area on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. One of the videos showed the possible tornado moving across I-55 south of Jackson. The second video showed a funnel cloud near the Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. The funnel cloud moved across the area […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

LIST: Schools closed, virtual Tuesday due to severe weather

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday is an Alert Day as a strong storm system is expected to move into Central Mississippi on March 22 bringing heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. The storm threat is expected to increase through the latter part of the morning, continuing through...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

