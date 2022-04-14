Hawks rotation capable of deep playoff run?

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 132-103 in the NBA Eastern Conference 9/10 play-in game. Although the final score depicts a convincing win by the Hawks, things did not really heat up for Atlanta until the second half of the game, in particularly in third quarter, in which they outscored the Hornets 42-24.

Although Atlanta led 60-52 at the half, it was a relatively slow night for Trae Young throughout the first two periods of play. However, Young managed to still have an impact on the game as he got several teammates involved offensively, finishing with 11 assist, and defensively, the Hawks hammered down in the third quarter, again outscoring Charlotte 42-24.

The Hawks would finish the night with six players in double figures, including all five starters, and that supporting cast production is something Jon Chuckery believes will be key for the Hawks to continue their winning ways during the postseason. “I thought they got some good minutes off their bench and you’re going to have to have that in the playoffs,” Chuckery told a listener

Chuckery would go on to add that he believes Atlanta head coach, Nate McMillian will need to be strategic in his use of his starters if the Hawks are going to be successful throughout the playoffs. “I like the way he runs that second team offense,” Chuckery said adding that he likes seeing Bogdan Bogdanovic, who finished with 13 points on Wednesday, coming off the bench with the second unit.

