Tyler, TX

Tyler man killed in crash on Grande Wednesday night

By Sage Sowels
 2 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — One man is dead after a major traffic accident occurred in the 1000 block of West Grande Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Tyler, police say.

Last-minute decision saves Tyler man’s life after tree falls through home due to storms

Tyler Police Department was on the scene of the crash that officers say two vehicles were involved in that happened in front of the 7-Eleven on Grande Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a driver of a Toyota RAV4 was traveling eastbound when it hit the passenger side rear bumper of a Ford F-150 that was making a left turn.

Police say the Toyota lost control and flipped, ejecting the driver of the vehicle. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Lamonte Martin, 24, of Tyler was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 7-Eleven employee, Nikki G, said that she saw a vehicle flip several times. Nikki also said that debris from the car scattered to the traffic light at Hollytree Drive.

Trina Rae, another employee said she is the person that made the 911 call after the pair heard and saw the crash.

G described one car as “completely destroyed.”

