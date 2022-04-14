Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: McNairy FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of West Tennessee, including the following counties, Chester, Hardeman and McNairy. * WHEN...Until 230 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Henderson, Bolivar, Chickasaw State Forest, Chickasaw State Park, Whiteville, Silerton, Masseyville, Cloverport, Jacks Creek, McNairy, Toone, Finger, Deanburg, Pine Top, Teague, Hickory Corners, Montezuma, Shandy and Vildo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
