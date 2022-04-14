High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. Target Area: Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Tate; Tippah; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central DeSoto, northwestern Union, Marshall, western Tippah, eastern Tate and Benton Counties through 130 AM CDT At 101 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marianna, or 12 miles west of Wall Doxey State Park, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Senatobia, New Albany, Holly Springs, Ripley, Wall Doxey State Park, Byhalia, Blue Mountain, Snow Lake Shores, Keownville, Bethlehem, Red Banks, Laws Hill, Barr, Independence, Gravestown, Marianna, Hickory Flat, Ashland, Potts Camp and Falkner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0