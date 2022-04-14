FL: OFFICER HELPS WOMAN W/ CAR TROUBLE GET TO INTV

Related
Missing one-year-old boy who vanished in front of his family Florida home is found dead a day later in the property's septic tank after falling through rotted plywood
A one-year-old child who went missing in Florida over the weekend was yesterday found dead in a septic tank, police have said. Jose Lara is thought to have fallen into the tank in a 'tragic accident', the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. On March 27...
Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse
At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
Harrowing 911 call reveals workers 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of 14-year-old who fell to his death from 430-foot Orlando drop tower: Caller says teen was 'not responsive' but possibly still alive immediately after fall
A harrowing 911 call revealed how Orlando's ICON theme park employees 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop tower this week. 'They didn't secure the seatbelt on him,' an unidentified woman caller told a 911 operator. 'They're saying he's breathing,...
Retired FBI Agent Has Wild Theory on Death of Brian Laundrie
Months after the close of the Brian Laundrie manhunt in the weake of the murder of ex-girlfriend Gabby Petito. For most, the case is closed after Laundrie killed himself in Carlton Reserve back in October. But according to WFLA Channel 8 in Florida, one retired FBI agent still has their questions about the circumstances behind the death.
FOX Reno
Police ask for help after Reno woman found shot in scorched car on I-580
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In early February, Anna Scott was found shot to death in a burned out car on the highway. Now, police working the case are hoping for clues from the public. 23-year-old Anna Scott's body was found on February 3 along a...
Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Centre Daily
Screams erupt as witnesses watch teen’s fatal fall from thrill ride, Florida cops say
A teen slipped and fell to his death from a thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, igniting screams of horror from witnesses on the ground, according to video posted on social media. Tyre Sampson was visiting the park from Missouri with the family of a friend, Sheriff John...
Arkansas Officer Who Shot Teen Having Car Trouble Got Just One Year in Jail
The former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed an unarmed 17-year-old after he reached for a jug of antifreeze during a traffic stop was just convicted of negligent homicide—a misdemeanor—and sentenced to a year in jail. Michael Davis, who worked for the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office...
Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'
A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages
The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
March 29 (UPI) -- The seat of a teen who fell out of a theme ride park to his death was still locked into place after the ride stopped, Florida investigators said in a report released Tuesday. Tyre Sampson, 14, of St. Louis died Thursday after plummeting from the Free...
Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death
CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
Body Of 1-Year-Old Reported Missing Recovered From Septic Tank In Family's Backyard
A one-year-old boy who went missing in Florida was found dead in a septic tank near his house. Jose Lara was last seen playing with his sister in their family’s backyard in Crescent City on Sunday afternoon. The mother took the girl inside to clean her up and could...
Driver dies after hitting 11-foot alligator in road, flipping vehicle, Florida cops say
A Florida driver was killed in the middle of the night after crashing into an 11-foot alligator west of Alafia River State Park. The driver was identified as 59-year-old John Hopkins of Lithia, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, on...
Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot At Gas Station And Her Ex-Boyfriend Has Been Arrested
Tamara Cornelius, 31, was shot and killed while pumping gas at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., which is approximately 15 miles outside of Philadelphia. Cornelius was pregnant and her ex-boyfriend is now a suspect. According to a news release, the shooting occurred on April 8 at...
Father of teenager who fell to death at Orlando theme park questions why ride went ahead
A father of a teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride has said he wants answers as to why his son was allowed on the attraction.Tyre Sampson, 14, from St Louis, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football programme.He fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday night. The teenager boarded the ride with two friends, but began to feel uneasy as the ride was climbing to its highest point. Speaking days after his death,...
Stepmom of Harmony Montgomery, N.H. 7-Year-Old Who Wasn't Reported Missing for 2 Years, Faces New Charges
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
14-Year-Old Boy Dies on Amusement Ride at ICON Park in Florida
11:16 AM PT -- The victim has been identified as Tyre Sampson, who was visiting the park from Missouri. There was a horrendous accident at a Florida amusement park that left a child dead, and sadly it's yet another case of the fact ... these rides are not risk-free. A...
Officer Convicted After Violently Arresting Black Woman Who Called For Help
Police body cameras caught a Miami-Dade cop tackling Dyma Loving, who had contacted authorities after a neighbor pointed a gun at her.
