ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FL: OFFICER HELPS WOMAN W/ CAR TROUBLE GET TO INTV

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bP6e8_0f8nv2MC00

FL officer comes to rescue after Jacksonville woman’s car breaks down en route to job interview

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Harrowing 911 call reveals workers 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of 14-year-old who fell to his death from 430-foot Orlando drop tower: Caller says teen was 'not responsive' but possibly still alive immediately after fall

A harrowing 911 call revealed how Orlando's ICON theme park employees 'didn't secure the seatbelt' of a 14-year-old boy who fell to his death from a 430-foot drop tower this week. 'They didn't secure the seatbelt on him,' an unidentified woman caller told a 911 operator. 'They're saying he's breathing,...
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Retired FBI Agent Has Wild Theory on Death of Brian Laundrie

Months after the close of the Brian Laundrie manhunt in the weake of the murder of ex-girlfriend Gabby Petito. For most, the case is closed after Laundrie killed himself in Carlton Reserve back in October. But according to WFLA Channel 8 in Florida, one retired FBI agent still has their questions about the circumstances behind the death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Interview#Fl#Intv
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father of teenager who fell to death at Orlando theme park questions why ride went ahead

A father of a teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride has said he wants answers as to why his son was allowed on the attraction.Tyre Sampson, 14, from St Louis, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football programme.He fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday night. The teenager boarded the ride with two friends, but began to feel uneasy as the ride was climbing to its highest point. Speaking days after his death,...
NFL
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Boy Dies on Amusement Ride at ICON Park in Florida

11:16 AM PT -- The victim has been identified as Tyre Sampson, who was visiting the park from Missouri. There was a horrendous accident at a Florida amusement park that left a child dead, and sadly it's yet another case of the fact ... these rides are not risk-free. A...
ORLANDO, FL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy