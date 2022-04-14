TX: CHAOS AT THE BORDER AS TRUCKS SET UP BLOCKADE

Related
Truckers block Texas border crossing to protest new rules from Abbott
Commercial truckers bringing in produce and other goods from Mexico are protesting a new rule by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requiring additional inspection, resulting in extremely long wait times and the shutdown of at least one border crossing. Why it matters: Mexico is the U.S.'s biggest source of agricultural imports,...
Texas is using their 'muscle' to force Mexico to clean up their side of the border: Todd Bensman
Todd Bensman, Center for Immigration Studies, details how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing the Biden administration and Mexican governors to respond to the border crisis on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." TODD BENSMAN: The Abbott administration is shutting down trade with Mexico. They're saying that they're doing it with enhanced safety...
Mexican truck drivers blocked north-bound traffic at one of the busiest entry points into Texas for the 2nd day in a row in protest of Gov. Greg Abbott's border policies
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered state officials to step up searches of commercial trucks coming from Mexico, causing significant delays.
Semi-trucks heading to Arizona from Texas-Mexico border facing backups from increased inspections
NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Chris Ciruli calls it an “unforced error.” He’s referring to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s move to inspect every vehicle crossing the Texas border with Mexico using highway patrol officers. The result is a giant backup of big rigs, costing businesses millions of dollars and threatening to cost consumers even more.
Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
White House Fires Back at Greg Abbott as Migrants Arrive in D.C.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized Abbott's border policies as the first bus of migrants sent by the governor arrived in the nation's capital.
Former Pres. Trump officials urge Gov. Greg Abbott to declare border 'invasion'
Gov. Abbott says he'll announce "unprecedented actions" to deter migrants coming to Texas. It comes after the Biden administration announced it'll end the use of a public health law that has limited asylum.
Texas agriculture commissioner says Gov. Abbott’s ‘misguided’ truck inspections won’t fix border problems
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s enhanced inspection of trucks entering the U.S. from Mexico in anticipation of a surge of illegal immigrants has prompted pushback from both the White House and a prominent Republican elected official in his state. "This misguided policy will have little or no impact on the...
Jen Psaki blasts Texas Governor Greg Abbott's 'publicity stunt' plan to bus thousands of illegal immigrants to Washington DC and says he can't force them onto coaches
Jen Psaki has dismissed Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan to bus thousands of illegal immigrants to Washington DC as a publicity stunt. The White House Press Secretary also warned there was no way Abbott could force any migrants to board the buses after they'd crossed from Mexico to Texas. At...
Why Are Trucks Backed Up in Texas? Ask Governor Greg Abbott
Food shortages and high prices are already putting a strain on U.S. consumers. Now, gridlock at the Mexico border with Texas may make matters worse. Why are trucks backed up in Texas?. Article continues below advertisement. The backup at the border is primarily due to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order...
U.S. Teens Recruited To Drive Migrants From Mexican Border
Seventeen-year-old Santi sits in his car outside shops in Sunland Park, New Mexico, watching a pulsing blue dot on his mobile telephone. Human smugglers have hired him to pick up migrants here, less than a mile from the Mexican border, and take them to nearby El Paso, Texas. His shiny...
Pics/Vid: TX Nat’l Guard, cops run border drills ahead of expected 500,000+ illegal immigrant surge
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas National Guard and local law enforcement partners to conduct a series of exercises in an effort to deter thousands of illegal immigrants from attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. The drills come after President Joe Biden’s administration announced it would lift the pandemic-era border policy known as Title 42, which allows migrants to be turned away at the border before they can claim asylum.
Texas governor snarls border traffic, buses migrants in effort to pressure White House
April 13 (Reuters) - A federal-state dispute over U.S. immigration policy heated up on Wednesday, as the White House lambasted Texas' governor over state inspections that have snarled truck traffic from Mexico, while Texas chartered a bus to carry migrants from the border to Washington. White House press secretary Jen...
Busy border busting with apprehensions across the RGV
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As many are discussing the possible end date of Title 42, the border policy that allows the quick deportation of hundreds of thousands of migrants due to the pandemic, it’s business as usual at the border. In fact, it is busier than it has been in a while. The Biden administration has […]
Anger mounts along Texas-Mexico border over long delays to commercial crossings
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Mexican truck drivers blockaded two busy bridges at the border with United States on Monday amid rising tensions on both sides over an order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott that has slowed commercial crossings between Mexico and Texas. “We’re desperate because we have to wait...
Texas, Chihuahua governors agree on deal to return border truck traffic to normal
WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - Commercial truck traffic from the Mexican state of Chihuahua to Texas will return to normal immediately after both sides reached an agreement on border security, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Thursday. The state of Chihuahua provided a plan to secure the border that will...
