Texas State

TX: CHAOS AT THE BORDER AS TRUCKS SET UP BLOCKADE

Wyoming News
 2 days ago

A protest blockade by truckers is creating a huge problem at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

Axios

Truckers block Texas border crossing to protest new rules from Abbott

Commercial truckers bringing in produce and other goods from Mexico are protesting a new rule by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requiring additional inspection, resulting in extremely long wait times and the shutdown of at least one border crossing. Why it matters: Mexico is the U.S.'s biggest source of agricultural imports,...
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
Daily Mail

Jen Psaki blasts Texas Governor Greg Abbott's 'publicity stunt' plan to bus thousands of illegal immigrants to Washington DC and says he can't force them onto coaches

Jen Psaki has dismissed Texas Governor Greg Abbott's plan to bus thousands of illegal immigrants to Washington DC as a publicity stunt. The White House Press Secretary also warned there was no way Abbott could force any migrants to board the buses after they'd crossed from Mexico to Texas. At...
International Business Times

U.S. Teens Recruited To Drive Migrants From Mexican Border

Seventeen-year-old Santi sits in his car outside shops in Sunland Park, New Mexico, watching a pulsing blue dot on his mobile telephone. Human smugglers have hired him to pick up migrants here, less than a mile from the Mexican border, and take them to nearby El Paso, Texas. His shiny...
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics/Vid: TX Nat’l Guard, cops run border drills ahead of expected 500,000+ illegal immigrant surge

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas National Guard and local law enforcement partners to conduct a series of exercises in an effort to deter thousands of illegal immigrants from attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. The drills come after President Joe Biden’s administration announced it would lift the pandemic-era border policy known as Title 42, which allows migrants to be turned away at the border before they can claim asylum.
ValleyCentral

Busy border busting with apprehensions across the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As many are discussing the possible end date of Title 42, the border policy that allows the quick deportation of hundreds of thousands of migrants due to the pandemic, it’s business as usual at the border. In fact, it is busier than it has been in a while. The Biden administration has […]
Wyoming News

