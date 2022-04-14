WI: BROOKLYN SUBWAY ATTACK - MILWAUKEE PASTOR

Related
NBC New York
Gunman Fires 33 Times in Brooklyn Subway Attack, Shooting 10 Riders, Police Say; Person of Interest Identified
At least 10 Brooklyn subway riders were shot Tuesday by a man wearing a gas mask and a green construction vest who tossed two smoke canisters in the train car to distract the rush hour crowd before opening fire, officials said. The still-unidentified gunman was in the rear corner of...
Channel 3000
Teen attacked by group inside subway station
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A group of about seven men are wanted for attacking a teenager in a train station in Brooklyn. The NYPD released surveillance video showing the group repeatedly punching the 14-year-old boy. It happened on Monday, March 14 at 3:57 a.m. on the mezzanine...
Group of 7 beat, kick 14-year-old boy inside Brooklyn subway station, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of seven male individuals attacked a 14-year-old boy inside a subway station in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday. Around 3:57 p.m. on Mar. 14, a boy was approached by the group on the mezzanine of the Van Siclen Avenue station and was punched multiple times on the head […]
Subway feces attack suspect held on bail after arrest for smashing window with dumbbell
The man accused of smashing his own feces in a woman’s face at a Bronx subway station has been held on bail after he was arrested again following earlier releases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
New video shows subway attack suspect’s convincing ‘disguise’ as he entered station
New surveillance footage allegedly shows Frank James on his way to the Brooklyn subway attack.The video, obtained by CBS News, shows Mr James wearing a high-vis vest, wheeling a cart, and carrying a bag.Mr James was named as a suspect in the subway attack in Sunset Park on Tuesday that left 28 people injured, including 10 with gunshot wounds. The gunman fired at least 33 times with a Glock 9-millimetre handgun, and police say he would have inflicted more damage if the weapon hadn’t jammed.A gun, magazines, gas canisters and fireworks were recovered from the scene.Police have offered a...
5 things we know about Frank R. James as police provide subway attack update
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police took Frank R. James, the 62-year-old alleged shooter in a Brooklyn subway attack that left 10 people wounded by gunfire and more than a dozen others injured, into custody on Wednesday, sources said. Though Mayor Eric Adams announced James had been upgraded from a person of interest in the case […]
NYC Subway Feces Attacker Arrested Again Held at Riker's Island on $5,000 Cash Bail
NEW YORK, New York - Frank Abrokwa, 37, the man accused of smearing human feces on an unexpecting subway rider in February 2022 and allegedly spitting at a Jewish man has been arrested and police say is now back behind bars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 People Shot In New York City Subway; NYPD Names Person Of Interest
Police were seeking Frank James, who is believed to have rented a U-Haul van linked to the Brooklyn attack. No one has been arrested.
Frank R. James, Suspect in NYC Subway Shooting, Arrested
Click here to read the full article. Police have apprehended a Frank R. James, the 62-year-old who was named a suspect in the April 12 shooting at a New York City subway that left at least 16 people injured, 10 from gunshot wounds. Law enforcement officials first told CNN Wednesday that James had been arrested. ABC News reports that James was apprehended near St. Marks Place and First Avenue in the East Village section of Manhattan after people in the area alerted authorities that James was seen walking around in the area. Police took James into custody at 1:42 p.m. without...
5 individuals to split reward money after Brooklyn subway suspect's arrest, NYPD says
Members of the NYPD's Detective Bureau identified five individuals whose information contributed directly to the arrest approximately 30 hours after the mass attack.
New Jersey cousins say they helped police find Brooklyn subway shooting suspect
The cousins said they weren't able to sleep after Tuesday's attack and even talked about wanting to catch the suspect themselves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frightening surprise attack robbery caught on camera in Brooklyn
Police say the men behind this attack have struck at least eight times.
Missing 13-year-old girl from Long Beach found in Tennessee
A 13-year-old girl who went missing from Long Beach has been found unharmed in Tennessee, police announced Friday. Ana Gabriela Alvarado was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Almond Court, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday morning, the Long...
NY1
Subway delays disrupt Monday commutes in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens
NEW YORK — Several trains were delayed in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens during rush hour Monday morning, the MTA said. As of 10:30 a.m., F and G trains were running with "extensive delays" in both directions, but both trains were making regular stops in Brooklyn, the agency said. Earlier...
Man in Florida who stopped to help is one of two dead after head-on crash
Two people died after a head-on collision and semitruck crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Florida early Thursday morning. A Tampa woman, 32, was headed northbound in her SUV on U.S. 301 when her vehicle crossed the centerline of the highway and collided head-on with pickup driven by a Zephyrhills woman, 58, at around 3 a.m. A 61-year-old man, also from Zephyrhills, was in the passenger's seat of the pickup.
Officer Convicted After Violently Arresting Black Woman Who Called For Help
Police body cameras caught a Miami-Dade cop tackling Dyma Loving, who had contacted authorities after a neighbor pointed a gun at her.
Philadelphia Neighborhood Rallies Behind Raheem Bell, Who Was Critically Wounded In Carjacking Last Weekend
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family members say an activist critically injured in a terrifying carjacking over the weekend is doing better. Police say Raheem Bell was dragged out of his car and shot in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday morning. His family says he still has a long road to recovery, but he is doing better and in good spirits. The family of Raheem Bell is still in shock after Bell was pulled from his silver Mercedes and shot during a carjacking on East Cheltenham Avenue Sunday morning. Bell is known for his activism, giving spirit and kindness. “We witnessed him taking off a jacket off...
Man fatally struck by Brooklyn train after falling between moving subway cars
A man walking between moving subway cars in Brooklyn fell to the tracks and died, police said Monday. The victim was moving between cars on a Manhattan-bound F train when he fell near the Seventh Ave. station in Park Slope about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, cops said. He was then struck by the train and died at the scene. Cops are still trying to determine his identity. ©2022 New York Daily News. ...
americanmilitarynews.com
Father shoots intruder who broke into his 2-year-old’s bedroom
A Tennessee father shot an alleged intruder multiple times after the suspect broke into his two-year-old son’s bedroom on Tuesday. According to WKRN, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on 3501 Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage around 7:50 a.m. on April 12. Officials said the...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0