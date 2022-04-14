ND: RANCHERS LOSE CATTLE IN BLIZZARD

Related
Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes
Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
75-year-old Valley cattle rancher retires amid drought conditions
On drought conditions helped push a cattle rancher into retirement. Roger Tweedy has raised cattle for over 25 years but he's ready to give up the annual struggle to get his animals fed.
Carbon cattle ranchers raising supplies for fire relief
CARBON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With fires ripping through Carbon, Texas, last week, destroying thousands of acres of farmland, it has left ranchers without hay bales to feed their cattle. However, one Carbon family is using their land as a donation site for ranchers in need. For the Hogan family, loading hay bales onto a trailer […]
Answer These North Dakota Questions From Jeopardy!
Next to Wheel of Fortune is there a more beloved-by-all TV show than Jeopardy!? I'd say nope. Next to South Dakota, is there a more beloved-by-all US state? Yes, geographically North Dakota is right next to South Dakota and is clearly more beloved by all. Now, time to answer actual...
Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum
A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him
Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?
Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
Wolf Attacks More Cattle, Puts Colorado Ranchers on Edge
With wolf attacks occurring more frequently, Colorado ranchers have grown anxious. Late last week, wolves attacked another cow this week outside of Walden. This is also where ranchers have been on alert since a string of attacks on cattle earlier this winter. Unfortunately, ranchers at the State Line Ranch had...
Blizzard Warnings in effect for parts of Kansas
Another winter storm system is moving across Kansas, with a wide range of rain and snow impacting the area. Rain and snow is expected overnight Thursday night into Friday morning.
Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?
It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
Colorado Parks & Wildlife Donates Band of Burros to Rancher to Prevent Wolf Depredations
Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) is trying out a creative solution to a recent spate of livestock depredations by wolves in Northern Colorado, which began with the state’s first livestock wolf kill in more than 70 years. The agency is donating six wild burros to rancher Don Gittleson, who has lost three cows to wolves in recent months.
Video Shows Yellowstone’s Junction Butte Wolf Pack is Growing
There is now video proof that the largest wolf pack in Yellowstone National Park is getting even bigger. They also theorize why this is occurring and the possibilities are interesting. Jackson Hole Eco Tour Adventures just shared this brand new video where they observed the Junction Butte wolf pack in...
Five states to approve fourth stimulus and rebate check programs worth millions
FIVE states have approved a fourth stimulus or rebate check program that will help residents who are feeling the effects of inflation. Some states have already confirmed they are set to start sending payments worth up to $500 to residents. Here are the five states that have announced legislation to...
deseret.com
Perspective: Idaho was named the least sinful state. As a Utahn, I am devastated
Nothing lasts forever, including a state’s run as least sinful, but I didn’t expect Utah’s fall from grace to hurt so much. In this year’s ranking of the most sinful states in America, WalletHub named Idaho the least sinful, and as a lifelong resident of Utah, I have to ask — HOW COULD WE LET THIS HAPPEN?
How Likely Are You to Spot the Supernatural in Colorado? Not Very
From the haunted Stanley Hotel to spooky cemeteries to Sasquatch sightings, rumors of the paranormal surround Colorado. But do ghosts, goblins, and ghouls really live in the Centennial State? Some say no. According to new research from GreatLakesStakes.com, the odds of spotting the supernatural in Colorado are 157,700, making the...
It Was -16 Degrees This Morning Just 148 Miles From the Colorado State Line
A location just down the road from Colorado recorded a not-so-toasty temperature of -16 degrees this morning, Friday, March 18, 2022, making it the coldest place in the contiguous United States. A big "sorry" to anyone who believed we are only 48 hours away from the official first day of...
Weaving, Roadways, and a Blizzard
It’s never a good idea to head out for a 30 mile drive at the tail end of a blizzard with 40-below windchill. But I did it anyway. I grew up with the saying, “When winter closes everything down, all the farmers drive to town.” I guess I couldn’t help it; I was on my way to Minnesota to visit my friend and to bring her brother a piece of equipment that I had picked up for him at the tool & die shop. The snow quit this morning; it would be daylight for four more hours. Snowplows weren’t keeping up with the wind; snow filled in after the plow soldiered through.
Snow Levels Concern Montana Streamflow Experts
The snowpack levels in the northern Rockies of Montana are at 103 percent of normal in the Sun-Teton-Marias, near Glacier National Park. However, that's the only place above normal for snowpack levels at the beginning of April in the state. In fact, directly east of the Sun-Teton-Marias region, the Milk River snow levels are at the opposite end of the scale - only 12 percent.
These Cattle Ranchers Are Raising Better Beef, Spending Less — and Reducing Carbon Emissions
Cattle ranchers like Gabe Brown and Will Harris, who adopted regenerative grazing practices years ago, did not do so to combat climate change. They were looking to save their farm on a shoestring budget or in a push away from industrial farming practices. But regenerative grazing practices do sequester carbon,...
natureworldnews.com
Legendary Elk Beheaded in Rocky Mountains; Vowed to ‘Return to the Earth'
Officials said a legendary elk in northern Colorado's Rocky Mountain Nature Reserve had its head and antlers removed after it died. The "majestic" bull elk, dubbed "Kahuna," "Bruno," or "Big Thirds," was a popular tourist attraction within the natural forest, thanks to his huge, unique antlers, which made him a desirable target for photographers.
