ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Co-owner of shoe store shuts doors permanently after young girl shot

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXdll_0f8nuubS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZYhg_0f8nuubS00
Co-owner of shoe store in Mall of Victor Valley permanently closes shop after business partner shoot 02:50

As police work to extradite 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell back to San Bernardino County, where he's accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl named Ava inside the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night, his business partner was expressing her heartfelt sorrow over what happened to the little girl.

RELATED: Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell allegedly opened fire on shoplifters, instead hit 9-year-old girl at Victorville mall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ms2ax_0f8nuubS00
(credit: Robin Saldarelli)

Young Ava, who suffered three gunshot wound to the arm, was able to keep a smile on her face during the ambulance ride to the hospital.

Amairani Sanchez, who co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts with Cockrell, admitted that the 9-year-old's smile had a big impact on her.

"It broke me," she said. "That's what touched me, when I seen that little girl smile. I knew I had to do the right thing."

Sanchez said the right thing to do was to permanently shutdown her and Cockrell's store in the Mall of Victor Valley and offer help to Ava and her family.

"I don't care about the shop. That little girl, she's in my prayers."

RELATED: "She's a trooper": Girl shot at Victorville mall recovering from 3 gunshot wounds to arm

The 21-year-old Sanchez said that the resale sneaker shop was her dream and that she now realizes she made a big mistake by bringing Cockrell on as a business partner.

"This was my dream and for someone who doesn't have the right mindset as me to take it away, it really hurts," she said, adding that her business partner overreacted to some shirts getting stolen.

Police said Cockrell was chasing shoplifters out of the store Tuesday night when he started firing a gun inside the crowded mall, hitting the 9-year-old girl who was waiting in line to take a photo with the Easter bunny, instead of the alleged shoplifters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20oXRO_0f8nuubS00
20-year-old Marqel Cockrell (credit: LVMPD)

Cockrell fled the scene, but was found at about 9 p.m. by Nevada Highway Patrol and taken into custody. He is being held at Clark County Jail in Nevada on an extraditable warrant, for attempted murder, in the amount of $1 million.

Sanchez said her store has been targeted by thieves before, but that she handled that the professional way, when she purchased theft insurance.

"So, we knew it was gonna come. I just don't even know what was going through his head to even pull it out, but it could have been solved so differently," she said.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department told CBSLA they are also looking for the alleged shoplifting suspects.

As for 9-year-old girl, her grandmother said Ava's shattered arm should heal on its own, and added that she's glad police caught Cockrell.

Comments / 28

marissa white
1d ago

“I just don’t even know what was going thru his head to pull it out” this says to me the store owner knew her co-owner whom is only 20 years old (not of legal age to own a hand gun) was bringing a loaded weapon into her store while working there??? Seems to me she might be trying to cover herself here in this “heartfelt” interview!!

Reply
11
Barbara
1d ago

It's wrong that our government has let crime run rampant. They expect businesses and citizens to just let criminals walk out with their merchandise and stuff and just take the loss. Our government has totally failed the law abiding citizens. My prayers for the little girl. This guy was wrong to shoot randomly in the mall. But we need a big change in what our government is allowing to happen...

Reply(2)
6
Sara Passaquindici
1d ago

The Dems don't care about violence! They promote it! Defund this and that. They also divide our country and promote racism! wake up people!

Reply(7)
11
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Girls Shot After Young Men Reach Into Their Car, Police Say

Two teenage girls sitting in a car were shot near Temple University’s Liacouras Center after a group of young men tried to reach into their vehicle and a girl in the backseat used pepper spray on the young men, police said. Both teens were in stable condition, Philadelphia Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Victorville, CA
Victorville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily News

Man fatally shot after bizarre confrontation in Bronx Dunkin’ store

A 26-year-old Jamaican immigrant died of a gunshot wound after a confrontation in a Bronx coffee-and-donut shop, police sources and witnesses said. Stephen Stuart, 24, was in line to buy a coffee at a Dunkin’ location on E. Gun Hill Rd. near Mattie Harris Pl. in Williamsbridge Friday. As he approached the register to pay for his iced coffee, a store employee said, a customer at the counter spat: ...
BRONX, NY
Nashville News Hub

Mother left her 12-year-old daughter to care for her 1-year-old brother for more than 1 month in a filthy hotel room with broken bottles on the floor and drugs in plain view

Mother pulled her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time. She left both her kids in a filthy hotel room for an extended period of time. Both children appeared malnourished and filthy. The 1-year-old boy was sleeping in a soiled diaper. Authorities reportedly found broken bottles on the floor, drugs in plain view, slime in the refrigerator and moldy food haphazardly strewn throughout. The 12-year-old girl said that her mom didn’t provide her with adequate food for her baby brother, so she fed the boy with macaroni and cheese.
NASHVILLE, TN
NME

Rapper Baby Cino has been shot dead moments after leaving jail

Rapper Baby Cino has died aged 20, moments after he was released from a Miami jail. The musician, real name Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre earlier this week (March 16). He’d been arrested on a gun charge earlier in the week. As reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
People

Car Carrying 6 Okla. Girls Came to 'Rolling Stop' Before They Were Killed in Crash, Authorities Say

The car carrying six female students, who were killed in a car crash earlier this week, came to a "rolling stop" at a nearby traffic sign before the accident, authorities say. Witnesses said the 2015 Chevrolet Spark involved in the crash had stopped behind another vehicle at the stop sign but did not stop itself before attempting a left-hand turn while entering United States Highway 377, according to a news release shared Thursday by the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety obtained by PEOPLE.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shoplifting#Nevada Highway Patrol#Police#Shoe
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
Daily Mail

Mother, 29, was heard begging to be spared during harrowing 999 call made while babysitter stabbed her and her husband to death: Killer, 53, is jailed for 34 years

A man who murdered a husband and wife while their child slept in the next room has been jailed for life. Stanley Elliot, 53, was handed two life sentences for the 'frenzied' stabbing of 'defenceless' Geoffrey Hibbert, 61, and his 29-year-old wife Michelle shortly after they returned home from a night out.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

2 arrested for abusing 4-year-old boy: San Bernardino County Sheriff

Two people were arrested Tuesday for child abuse after a four-year-old boy was hospitalized, officials said. On Monday, investigators conducted an investigation regarding a 4-year-old boy who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Doctors there determined the injuries were […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
8 News Now

Police: Female killed after hanging from the side of RV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving an RV, that left one person dead near the Las Vegas Strip. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1:55 p.m. in the 3000 block of Highland Drive near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said surveillance video at the scene showed a female […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Video shows rented Tesla fly through the air before crashing into parked cars

LOS ANGELES – Video of a rented Tesla flying through the air in Los Angeles is being called a dangerous airborne stunt — but it wasn’t part of a Hollywood movie. The Los Angeles Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who was behind the wheel after that driver crashed the vehicle into two parked cars over the weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Chattanooga Daily News

Mother claims in lawsuit that her young autistic son was picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee after the boy tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door

The mother claims her autistic was reportedly picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee. The third grader with disabilities attended the public school for just 5 days when the incident occurred. The school worker inflicted illegal punishment, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. When the boy’s mother asked to see the surveillance video, it showed a school worker grabbing her son after he tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door. The school district employee was placed on leave two days after the incident.
LAW
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
106K+
Followers
21K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy