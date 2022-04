It looks as though the visit went well. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have signed safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year contract:. The former #Ravens 6th rounder has shown plenty of promise when healthy, most notably during 2020 while starting 16 games. Would be a potentially key signing for Detroit if he stays on the field. https://t.co/MZGZhuNp5q.

