Fire engulfs, destroys community club in Seabeck

SEABECK, Wash. — Firefighters worked to contain a fire that engulfed and destroyed a community club in Seabeck Wednesday night.

Crews were called to the Holly Community Club at 24283 NW Seabeck Holly Road at 10 p.m.

When crews with Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, they said the building was fully involved in flames.

Because the building is in a rural area and there is a lack of fire hydrants, a strike team of tenders — vehicles capable of bringing water to fire trucks in the field — repeatedly shuttled water for several hours from Camp Union.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue said tens of thousands of gallons were needed.

Bremerton Fire, Navy Region Northwest, North Mason Regional Fire Authority, and Poulsbo Fire assisted.

Firefighters remained at the scene Thursday morning.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The two-story building had just marked its 100th year as it was built by loggers using local timber.

The building was filled with historic photos and memories.

Those who run the center have vowed to rebuild it.

The Kitsap County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause but believes the fire started around the building’s kitchen, indicating it might have been accidental.

