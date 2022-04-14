ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Claudia MacDonald: England scrum-half may never play rugby again

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland scrum-half Claudia MacDonald tells BBC...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Snooker World Championship: Jackson Page qualifies for Crucible

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield Dates: 16 April-2 May. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and Red Button with uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Welsh youngster Jackson Page will make his World Championship debut after victory over David Grace in qualifying. Page, 20, beat England's Grace...
BBC

Iwan Stephens: Newcastle Falcons winger signs two-year deal with Premiership club

England Under-20 winger Iwan Stephens has signed a new two-year deal with Newcastle Falcons, and been promoted to the first team at Kingston Park. The former Leeds Rhinos rugby league player switched codes to follow in father Colin's footsteps in union, and made his international bow last month. Leeds-born Stephens...
SkySports

Fran Kirby ruled out of action for Chelsea and England Women as she 'puts health first'

Chelsea and England Women striker Fran Kirby has ruled herself out of action for an indefinite amount of time as she continues to battle ongoing health struggles. The forward has been absent from competition since February, confirming in a tweet on Friday evening that she plans to "put her health first", before thanking people for the messages of support she has received.
#England#Scrum Half#Bbc Sport#Uk
BBC

Rhodri Williams: Wales scrum-half signs new Dragons deal

Scrum-half Rhodri Williams has signed a new contract to remain with Dragons. The Welsh region has not disclosed the length of the deal agreed with the 28-year-old, capped three times by Wales. The former Llandovery and Scarlets player joined Dragons from Bristol Bears in 2018 and has gone on to...
BBC

Guy Porter: Leicester Tigers centre banned for three weeks after European red card

Leicester Tigers centre Guy Porter has been banned for three games for a head-high tackle on Clermont Auvergne back-rower Fritz Lee in their European Champions Cup victory on Sunday. The 25-year-old was initially handed a mid-range six-game ban at the independent disciplinary hearing. However, his prior record, mitigation and concern...
BBC

Gareth Davies: Wales scrum-half signs new Scarlets deal

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies has signed a new contract to stay at Scarlets. Davies has scored 55 tries in 213 Scarlets appearances since making his debut in 2008. The 31-year-old also toured South Africa with the British and Irish Lions last summer. "It was an easy decision to sign a...
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BBC

County Championship: Northeast steers Glamorgan ahead of Nottinghamshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day two) Nottinghamshire 302 (88.1 overs): Duckett 122, Mullaney 44; Neser 3-56 Glamorgan 354-9 (101 overs): Northeast 85, Lloyd 76 van der Gugten 56*; Evison 3-67 Glamorgan (7 pts) lead Notts (6 pts) by 52 runs with one wicket standing. New signing...
BBC

Don Armand: Exeter and former England forward to retire aged 33

Exeter forward Don Armand is to retire at the end of the season after nine years at Sandy Park. The 33-year-old, who won two England caps, scored 37 tries in 193 Chiefs games to help the club reach the past six Premiership finals and win the 2020 European Champions Cup.
Daily Mail

Unhappy Piers Morgan insists Joe Root was 'let down BADLY' by his England team-mates and claims they would've been worse without his 'outstanding batting'... as Michael Vaughan and his club Yorkshire pay tribute following his resignation as Test captain

Joe Root was 'let down badly' by his England team-mates during the dire run of results that led to his resignation as Test captain, Piers Morgan has claimed. England great Root announced he was stepping down on Thursday following a sequence of one win in 17 Test matches, including a 1-0 series loss in the Caribbean that was part of a sequence of five straight series defeats.
BBC

County Championship: Somerset bowled out cheaply again as Essex take charge

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one) Somerset 109: Lammonby 48; Harmer 3-14, S Cook 3-17, Steketee 3-47 Essex (3 pts) are level with Somerset (0 pts) Somerset were dismissed cheaply for a third Championship innings in a row as Essex gained the upper hand.
BBC

Taine Basham: Dragons flanker aims to bounce back from Wales omission

Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 16 April Time: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Watch live on S4C, listen live on BBC Sport online. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Dragons flanker Taine Basham has already been given an insight into the highs and lows of...
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Leicester v Clermont Auvergne (Sat)

Heineken Champions Cup: Leicester v Clermont Auvergne. Date: Saturday 16 April Kick-off: 17:30 BST Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and online. Wing Chris Ashton returns as one of five changes to the starting Leicester XV that built a 19-point lead...
The Independent

Wales in the hunt to host 2023 Nations League finals

Wales are in the running to host next year’s Nations League finals.Four countries have declared an interest to UEFA in hosting the four-team event between June 14 and 18 of next year, with Wales joined by Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland.UEFA said the final deadline to submit bid dossiers was October 5 this year, with a decision on hosting to be taken in January.🏆 Belgium, Poland, Netherlands and Wales have declared their interest in hosting the 2022/23 #NationsLeague finals.Hosts will be appointed in January 2023.— UEFA (@UEFA) April 13, 2022The four countries in contention to host are in Group 4...
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster v Toulouse (Sat)

Date: Saturday, 16 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast. Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds; report on BBC Sport website. Prop Andrew Warwick and winger Ethan McIlroy are named in Ulster's team for Saturday's pivotal European Champions Cup last-16 second leg with Toulouse in Belfast.
Yardbarker

Mason Mount Included in Champions League XI Despite Chelsea's European Exit

Mason Mount has been included in the Champions League Team of the Quarter-Finals despite Chelsea's European exit. Chelsea's valiant effort at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night that nearly saw them complete a Madrid miracle to complete a stunning comeback was shattered in the 80th minute after they went three goals ahead against Real.
