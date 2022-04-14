Claudia MacDonald: England scrum-half may never play rugby again

Wales are in the running to host next year’s Nations League finals.Four countries have declared an interest to UEFA in hosting the four-team event between June 14 and 18 of next year, with Wales joined by Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland.UEFA said the final deadline to submit bid dossiers was October 5 this year, with a decision on hosting to be taken in January.🏆 Belgium, Poland, Netherlands and Wales have declared their interest in hosting the 2022/23 #NationsLeague finals.Hosts will be appointed in January 2023.— UEFA (@UEFA) April 13, 2022The four countries in contention to host are in Group 4...

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO