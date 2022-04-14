Smock, DeWitt lead Hawk golfers at Iowa Valley

MARENGO — Greenlee Smock matched a season-best and Keegan DeWitt shot a career-best as both Hawk golfers earned medalist honors during Lynnville-Sully’s matchup with Iowa Valley and Belle Plaine on Monday.

The L-S boys won the road triangular at the par 35 Marengo Golf Club after shooting a 186. The L-S girls did not have enough golfers for a team score.

In the boys’ matchup, DeWitt’s career-best 41 led the Hawks, but Max Mintle carded a season-best 43 and Carter Brand fired a career-best 49 to help L-S down two South Iowa Cedar League rivals.

“I think getting our first victory will spark some momentum going forward,” L-S golf coach Jeff Knouse said. “The guys are starting to realize they’ve got potential to be a good team, and it’s fun to watch.”

Iowa Valley shot a 208 to finish second. Beau Long was the runner-up medalist with a 42.

Belle Plaine turned in a 223 with Gavin Ward and Jeremy Reineke both shooting 49.

The other counting score for L-S was Lucas Sieck’s 53. Carson Maston (64) and Karter Smead (71) had non-counting scores.

Iowa Valley had the lone team score in the girls’ matchup. The Tigers won with a 239.

Smock won medalist honors with a 43. Dakotah Bokhoven shot a 67 and Callista Hackert carded an 82.

“Greenlee struggled on the greens but made up for it everywhere else,” Knouse said. “The girls know what they need to work on, and we are so close to breaking a barrier to improving our game. I’m excited for what’s ahead.”