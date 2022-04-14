ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut, CA

Eikeng opens four-meet week with heptathlon dominance at Mt. Sac Relays

By John Rudnicki The Daily
The Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter sending a lighter group to the Triton Invitational just a week prior, the Washington track and field team sent its largest group of the season to Southern California to compete in four independent meets in four days which covered all outdoor events. The trek began Wednesday as the...

www.dailyuw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

Cal track and field runs through its stacked schedule

Cal track and field traveled down to Southern California, trading out overcast and drizzling weather for sunnier skies. It won’t be a vacation — with three meets taking place over just a few days, this is the busiest week yet for the Bears. The Mt. Sac Relays held...
WALNUT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Walnut, CA
Sports
City
Walnut, CA
State
Washington State
Local
California Sports
City
Washington, CA
East Oregonian

Sports short: Northwest University to add beach volleyball

KIRKLAND — Northwest University Director of Athletics Gary McIntosh formally announced the sponsorship of beach volleyball beginning in 2022-23. Following the addition of beach volleyball, Northwest will sponsor 11 athletic programs in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The addition of beach volleyball will add approximately 12 female student-athlete opportunities to the Northwest athletic program and will become the seventh female sport at Northwest University.
KIRKLAND, WA
Clackamas Review

Gladstone kids compete in Oregon book battle

50 students from John Wetten Elementary School join in statewide literacy contestFifty fourth and fifth graders from John Wetten Elementary faced off this week, competing in the Oregon Battle of the Books. The statewide contest is an opportunity for students to read and answer questions about 16 different titles, including fiction, biography, non-fiction and a graphic novel. Eight teams from John Wetten competed, and they came up with imaginative names like the Fire Readers, the War Bees and Unstoppable Frogs. All received an orange OBOB T-shirt for the event. The children also received many of the OBOB titles free, thanks to a grant from First Book of Oregon. "My favorite book was 'Astrid the Unstoppable,'" said student Leonie Marlia. "It really inspired me." Fourth grader Saul Villarr added, "I liked 'Guts,' because it was funny and I liked the characters." "The best thing about this event is the camaraderie of reading and sharing books," said library assistant Kim Burke, who organized the event. "The kids read anywhere from four titles to all 16. The diverse options on this year's list encouraged them to branch out and explore different genres than they usually read." {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Clay
The 562

Long Beach Poly’s Faumuina, McGinest Claim Beach Volleyball Title

More history was made on the sand at LBCC’s beach volleyball courts this week as the Moore League held its first-ever pairs tournament to decide who the best team in the city is. Finals day featured four exciting matches that demonstrated how far the sport has come in Long Beach this year at the youth level, with more growth expected next year as beach volleyball moves towards official adoption by the CIF Southern Section.
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy