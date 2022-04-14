ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FA Cup: Watch all the goals from Liverpool's route to FA Cup semi-final

BBC
 2 days ago

Watch all the goals from Liverpool's route to the FA Cup semi-finals with...

www.bbc.com

Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town fan banned from matches for three years

A Shrewsbury Town fan has been banned from attending his team's matches for three years. Jake Davies-King, 30, from Wingfield Gardens, Shrewsbury pleaded guilty to a public order offence after the League One fixture between Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United on Saturday, March 12. As a result a court has...
Yardbarker

Watch: Bowen adds West Ham’s third in emphatic Europa League display

Jarrod Bowen scored West Ham’s third, adding to an already impressive, dominant display from the London club. After holding The Hammers to a draw away from home, Lyon would have been hoping to take the game to West Ham in the home leg. First-half goals from Craig Dawson and...
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel reveals Conor Gallagher apology after Chelsea reject Crystal Palace’s FA Cup semi-final request

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he apologised personally to Conor Gallagher for Chelsea blocking the England midfielder playing for Crystal Palace against the Blues in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.Palace made an official request for Chelsea loanee Gallagher to be given permission to play against his parent club in the last-four cup clash at Wembley.Chelsea rejected Palace’s request due to the terms of his Selhurst Park loan, and while manager Tuchel insisted that was the correct decision he also admitted understanding the 22-year-old’s frustrations.Asked if he could appreciate the frustration from Palace boss Patrick Vieira and Gallagher, Tuchel replied: “Yes. I had...
BBC

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City-Liverpool & Chelsea-Crystal Palace at Wembley

FA Cup semi-finals: Man City v Liverpool & Chelsea v Crystal Palace. Dates: Saturday & Sunday 16-17 April Venue: Wembley Stadium. Coverage: Man City v Liverpool live on BBC One 15:30 BST on Saturday; Commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on BBC Sport website and app. Commentary on Chelsea v Crystal Palace 16:30 BST on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live; text updates on the BBC Sport website and app, highlights on BBC One 23:05 BST.
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp becomes the longest-serving manager in the Premier League after Sean Dyche's sacking at Burnley, with Man City rival Pep Guardiola trailing the Liverpool boss' seven-year reign

Jurgen Klopp's seven-year spell at Liverpool is the longest reign of any current Premier League manager following Sean Dyche's surprise sacking by Burnley on Friday. Dyche had been the longest-serving manager in the top flight before a tenure that began in October 2012 ended after 3,451 days at Turf Moor following a dire run of results that has left the third-placed Clarets four points from safety.
