70s and 80s rock superstars Toto are rolling into town later this month to rock out all their greatest hits. The founding members of Toto met each other when they were studio musicians working on the same projects in the 70s. Their talents can be heard on several albums from Steely Dan, Sonny and Cher, Boz Scaggs, and many more. The band started working on their first album in 1977 after signing with Columbia Records.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO