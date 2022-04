LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A head-on crash has blocked all lanes of Vasco Road north of Livermore Friday afternoon. KCBS Radio tweeted at 5:30 p.m the crash was just north of Los Vaqueros Road. The East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said it assisted the Alameda County and Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Departments to extricate a crash victim who was later airlifted with critical injuries. Video from the crash scene showed appears to show a white pickup truck collided with a light-colored sedan. Vasco Road: 5:04pm Engine 52 was called to assist Alameda County FD and Livermore-Pleasanton Fire with a head on collision on the Alameda county side. Crews assisted with extricating a critical patient who was transported by ConAir2. @ContraCostaFire @AlamedaCoFire pic.twitter.com/2kisqWXQxf — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) April 16, 2022 There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or any other injuries. At 7:20 p.m., KCBS reported all lanes had been reopened on Vasco.

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO