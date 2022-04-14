ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Pocatello police searching for driver who crashed into cars near ISU and then reportedly fled on foot

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

POCATELLO — Police are searching for the driver who crashed into two unoccupied parked cars near Idaho State University before reportedly fleeing the scene on foot.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of North 14th Avenue, Pocatello police said.

The adult male driver of the red Chevy Cruz that crashed into the other cars was last seen fleeing on foot westbound on East Lander Street, police said. The only description provided is that he was wearing dark clothing.

There was an adult female passenger in the Chevy Cruz but police said she told them she didn’t know the driver’s identity.

She was not injured in the crash, police said.

If you have any information on the driver who fled, please contact police at 208-234-6100.

