Person shot on southbound 215, near Baseline Street

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway.Illinois State Police said, around 5:20 a.m., troopers responded to a shooting in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 69th Street. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The northbound lanes were closed at 71st Street around 6:15 a.m. to allow police to search for evidence. All lanes reopened by about 8:40 a.m.There have been 10 shootings on the Dan Ryan so far this year. At this time last year, there had been 15.In January, Illinois State Police announced 99 automatic license plate readers had been installed along the Dan Ryan, taking pictures of each and every license plate that goes by. The expressway was chosen because of the high number of shootings that happen here.Illinois State Police asked anyone who might have witnessed Friday's shooting to call them at 847-294-4400, or email them at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 DAYS AGO