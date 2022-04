After only giving up four hits on the mound, senior Jose Guerra helped Poteet bounce back with a 6-1 victory over Cotulla Monday night. The Aggies (5-4 in District 27-3A) are currently sitting at the fourth spot in district with just a few games remaining with hopes of clinching a playoff spot. After falling to Dilley last Friday night by just two runs, Guerra and his team knew how important it was for them to regroup heading into this game.

