WEATHER – I Got Sunshine

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our Friday is starting off on a breezy note as westerly winds are already blowing around 10 to 20 mph, and some wind gusts will reach upwards of 35 mph so hold onto your hats! Temperatures will range from the upper 40s and 50s this morning now that we are behind the weak cold front. Highs today will trend a bit warmer than yesterday but will still remain comfy in the middle 60s. This weekend is shaping up to be a lovely one, with highs in the lower to middle 70s and nothing but sunshine! We continue to monitor Monday for another strong storm system that looks to bring widespread heavy rains as well as the potential for widespread severe storms, so out of caution we have issued a First Alert Weather Day from Monday afternoon into the morning hours of Tuesday. Please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more information on Monday’s severe set up. Some rain could persist into the first half of Tuesday but looks to dry out by the late afternoon. Another weak cold front will move through late Tuesday and that will knock temperatures back down into the middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

