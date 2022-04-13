ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

ORNL scientists dig into role of manganese in soil carbon and climate change

Oak Ridge National Laboratory
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most people think first of atmospheric carbon emissions from fossil fuels when considering climate change, the planet’s soil actually stores more carbon and could become a major source of carbon release or a mitigation tactic in the years ahead. Just how soils store carbon, when and how much they release...

www.ornl.gov

Phys.org

There's still a way to reach global goal on climate change

If nations do all that they've promised to fight climate change, the world can still meet one of two internationally agreed upon goals for limiting warming. But the planet is blowing past the other threshold that scientists say will protect Earth more, a new study finds. The world is potentially...
INDIA
Phys.org

Deforestation drives climate change that harms remaining forest

In a paper published today in Nature Communications, a team led by scientists from the University of California, Irvine, using climate models and satellite data, reveal for the first time how protecting tropical forests can yield climate benefits that enhance carbon storage in nearby areas. Many climate scientists use computer...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Climate change — four decades of missed opportunities

The United States should learn from its mistakes on decarbonization. You have full access to this article via your institution. Fire and Flood: A People’s History of Climate Change, from 1979 to the Present Eugene Linden Penguin (2022) Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine has sent shock waves through the...
ENVIRONMENT
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
Smithonian

Scientists Stage Worldwide Climate Change Protests After IPCC Report

Over 1,000 scientists from 25 different countries staged protests last week following the release of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s new report. The report warned that rapid and deep cuts to greenhouse gas emissions are necessary by 2025 to avoid catastrophic climate effects. The group, called the Scientist...
ENVIRONMENT
Engadget

Thermophotovoltaic cell converts 40 percent of heat energy to electricity

Researchers have revealed a new thermophotovoltaic (TPV) cell that converts heat to electricity with over 40 percent efficiency, performance nearly on par with traditional steam turbine power plants. The cells have the potential to be used in grid-scale "thermal batteries," generating energy dependably with no moving parts. Thermophotovoltaic cells work...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Biden's biofuel: Cheaper at the pump, but high environmental cost

In an effort to ease Americans' pain at the gas pump, President Joe Biden has announced his administration will ease restrictions on the sale of E15 -- gasoline that includes 15 percent ethanol -- and new investments in biofuels as a whole. - Speaking at a bioethanol production plant in the Midwestern state of Iowa, Biden said Tuesday that the EPA would lift a restriction prohibiting the sale of E15 between June 1 and September 15 -- a constraint that was imposed to limit air pollution.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Carbon removal's place in the climate fight

Actor and climate tech investor Robert Downey Jr. stirred controversy last week when he tweeted that “the technologies that suck carbon out of the air and capture it" are as equally important in global efforts to halt global warming, as "building new renewable energy." Why it matters: To climate...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Science
Montana Talks

Are Electric Vehicles the Answer for Montana’s Energy Future?

With oil prices and subsequently gas prices rising due to global issues, many are saying that the time has come to make the switch to electric vehicles. On the KGVO Talk Back show, Bob Seidenschwarz, representing the Montana World Affairs Council, hosted Goeffrey Styles, Managing Director of GSW Strategy Group, who is widely known and respected within the energy sector throughout the world.
MONTANA STATE
Phys.org

Researchers find declining nitrogen availability in a nitrogen rich world

Since the mid-20th century, research and discussion has focused on the negative effects of excess nitrogen on terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. However, new evidence indicates that the world is now experiencing a dual trajectory in nitrogen availability with many areas experiencing a hockey-stick shaped decline in the availability of nitrogen. In a new review paper in the journal Science, researchers have described the causes for these declines and the consequences on how ecosystems function.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Extreme enhancement of carbon hydrogasification via mechanochemistry

A research team, affiliated with UNIST has come up with an innovative hydrocarbon manufacturing route, using a commercially available ball-milling device. The new method has commercial potential, as it uses natural wood-derived charcoal to produce methane (CH4), the main hydrocarbon component of natural gas. Published in the March 2022 issue...
CHEMISTRY
ScienceBlog.com

Looking forward to forecast the risks of a changing climate

On April 11, MIT announced five multiyear flagship projects in the first-ever Climate Grand Challenges, a new initiative to tackle complex climate problems and deliver breakthrough solutions to the world as quickly as possible. This article is the third in a five-part series highlighting the most promising concepts to emerge from the competition, and the interdisciplinary research teams behind them.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Realization of Paris Agreement pledges may limit warming just below 2"‰Â°C

Over the last five years prior to the Glasgow Climate Pact1, 154 Parties have submitted new or updated 2030 mitigation goals in their nationally determined contributions and 76 have put forward longer-term pledges. Quantifications of the pledges before the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) suggested a less than 50"‰per"‰cent chance of keeping warming below 2"‰degrees"‰Celsius2,3,4,5. Here we show that warming can be kept just below 2"‰degrees"‰Celsius if all conditional and unconditional pledges are implemented in full and on time. Peak warming could be limited to 1.9"“2.0"‰degrees"‰Celsius (5%"“95% range 1.4"“2.8"‰Â°C) in the full implementation case-building on a probabilistic characterization of Earth system uncertainties in line with the Working Group I contribution to theÂ Sixth Assessment Report6 of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). We retrospectively project twenty-first-century warming to show how the aggregate level of ambition changed from 2015 to 2021. Our results rely on the extrapolation of time-limited targets beyond 2030 or 2050, characteristics of the IPCC 1.5"‰Â°C Special Report (SR1.5) scenario database7 and the full implementation of pledges. More pessimistic assumptions on these factors would lead to higher temperature projections. A second, independent emissions modelling framework projected peak warming of 1.8"‰degrees"‰Celsius, supporting the finding that realized pledges could limit warming to just below 2"‰degrees"‰Celsius. Limiting warming not only to 'just below' but to 'well below' 2"‰degrees"‰Celsius or 1.5"‰degrees"‰Celsius urgently requires policies and actions to bring about steep emission reductions this decade, aligned with mid-century global net-zero CO2 emissions.
ENVIRONMENT

