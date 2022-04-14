3 shot near Mid-City shopping center
SAN DIEGO — Three people were shot Wednesday evening near a shopping center in the El Cerrito neighborhood, authorities said.
The incident happened around 8:28 p.m. in the 5400 block of University Ave, according to San Diego police. Officers were seen gathered in the vicinity of the Northgate Market.
Officer Robert Heims said a group of men were arguing with some people inside of a black vehicle when the vehicle drove away in a reckless manner.
"The pedestrians ran into a business to get security," Heims said. "The car drove by and shot several rounds at the pedestrians. The security guard and 2 other victims were shot."
The victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SDPD confirmed.
Heims said no one is in custody as the people in the vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting drove away.
