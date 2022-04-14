ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

#1647: YOU-berty

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven families that have great communication skills sometimes need a little...

Healthline

How These Exercises Can Help Older Adults Stay Mobile

Researchers have found that guided, group exercise can significantly improve strength and mobility for seniors 65 years and older. Retaining mobility is key to being able to live independently. If people lose mobility they may be more likely to end up in nursing homes or other assisted care facilities. As...
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Upworthy

Why this simple finger trick forces your foot to change direction

Our bodies are so amazing and weird. The fact that human beings have gone from banging rocks together to creating the most intricately detailed works of art is a testament to what our bodies can do. Just think about the kinds of physical feats we (well, some of us, anyway) have mastered, from brain surgery to playing musical instruments to Cirque du Soleil -style acrobatics.
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

You, Happier

Everybody wants it, but fewer and fewer people seem to have it—happiness, of course. Its pursuit is even enshrined in the Constitution of the United States. There are an awful lot of books about happiness, but they don’t seem to be making us Americans any happier. Why do you think that is?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Suspect a jewellery allergy? There may be a simpler explanation

I’ve recently put my wedding and engagement rings back on after about 18 months of their hibernating in a cupboard. It wasn’t marital woe that caused me to remove them – but, less distressingly, a manky finger. Early on in the pandemic, my ring finger began to itch, redden and weep to the point where removing my jewellery altogether became unavoidable. I’m another common case of hand dermatitis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best State for an Active Lifestyle

Inactivity can cause a number of health problems. The CDC reports that people who exercise regularly generally have better heart health, lower weight, improved brain health, and less likelihood of some cancers. On the other hand, obesity is rampant in America, so millions ignore the CDC data. The CDC says that over 40% of Americans […]
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Calories Burned from Gymnastics Calculator

The average person weighing 180 pounds burns 326 calories per hour with Gymnastics, the total calories burn depends on the your weight, intensity and type of activity. Since gymnastics requires a great deal of strength and flexibility, you probably think doing gymnastics activities will burn a lot of calories. Continue reading to find out everything you need to know about gymnastics and how many calories you can expect to burn while practicing this intense sport.
FITNESS
Next Avenue

How Tendinitis Changed My View on Mobility

Trapped in a walking boot, Velcroed up to my knee, I have posterior tibial tendinitis. It can be caused by overuse, an injury, high impact sports, flat feet or tight calf muscles. It's more common in women and in people over 40. Posterior tibial tendinitis is a nasty-sounding name, yet...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Parents Magazine

Why You Should Be Asking Your Pediatrician Not to Talk to Your Kids About Their Weight

Stephanie Siadak, a mom of two from North Carolina, noticed her daughter began to make comments about thinness while she was only a toddler. "When my daughter was 3 years old, she began pointing out women in the media, at parks or playgrounds, in her preschool, and in our friends and family groups that were 'skinny,'" says Siadak. "Her comments were always female-focused and with an aspirational undertone. After eating, she'd say, 'Look how fat my tummy is now,' or 'I should stop eating, my tummy is looking fatter.' I'd counter with, 'You look strong and healthy to me!' But her comments didn't stop."
WEIGHT LOSS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
MindBodyGreen

A 12-Minute Balance With Ease Yoga Routine, From Tara Stiles

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Tara Stiles.
WORKOUTS

