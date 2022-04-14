1647: YOU-berty

Stephanie Siadak, a mom of two from North Carolina, noticed her daughter began to make comments about thinness while she was only a toddler. "When my daughter was 3 years old, she began pointing out women in the media, at parks or playgrounds, in her preschool, and in our friends and family groups that were 'skinny,'" says Siadak. "Her comments were always female-focused and with an aspirational undertone. After eating, she'd say, 'Look how fat my tummy is now,' or 'I should stop eating, my tummy is looking fatter.' I'd counter with, 'You look strong and healthy to me!' But her comments didn't stop."

