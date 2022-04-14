Eugene Starbucks first in Oregon to unionize

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Starbucks workers in a cafe in Seattle, the coffee chain's hometown, voted 9 to 0 in favor of joining a labor union, according to a tally of ballots on Tuesday. The results mark the seventh Starbucks-owned cafe in the United States to join the...
Employees of a Starbucks near the Ohio Statehouse intend to unionize. Why it matters: The downtown store is the first in Columbus to join more than 150 of the coffee chain's stores across the country pushing for unions, including a few in Cleveland. What's happening: An "overwhelming majority" of workers...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
Hundreds of locations have permanently shuttered since 2020, and more have been announced. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Starbucks.com, QSRMagazine.com, StarbucksEverywhere.net, Google.com, QuerySprout.com, and KTVU.com.
FIVE states have approved a fourth stimulus or rebate check program that will help residents who are feeling the effects of inflation. Some states have already confirmed they are set to start sending payments worth up to $500 to residents. Here are the five states that have announced legislation to...
In order to get those Instant Pots where they need to be, faster, Walmart said that it will increase the average starting pay for in-house truck drivers from $87,000 to between $95,000 and $110,000. Feel free to open a new tab and Google, “How to become truck driver.”. The...
A second Starbucks cafe in Mesa, Arizona, has voted to form a union under Workers United. Eight company-owned Starbucks cafes have now voted to unionize in the United States. The growing union push will be one of the challenges that incoming interim CEO Howard Schultz will have to tackle when he assumes the role on April 4.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At the Starbucks on Burton near Breton Village, workers say 90% of the staff there is in support of forming a union. So they put their money where their mouth is, filing with Workers United and sending this letter to corporate. For organizers and current...
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is celebrating Women's History Month by honoring female police officers and announcing new job opportunities. The department says they were the first agency in Oregon to hire a solo female patrol officer in 1972. Since then, opportunities have flourished, and programs and...
PORTLAND, Ore. — About 290 people die each day from an overdose in the United States, and fentanyl is driving the killer crisis. "That is the equivalent of a 737 [aircraft] crashing every day and killing everybody on board. If that were to happen every day, what would we be doing about it?" said Frank Tarentino, the Drug Enforcement Administration's Special Agent In Charge, of the Seattle Field Division. Tarentino oversees all 18 DEA subdivision offices in Oregon, Washington, Alaska, and Idaho.
If only six months ago any talk of a Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report union seemed like a pipe dream of a small group of zealous employees, the movement now has both force and widespread support. After employees at one Buffalo, N.Y. location were the first to for...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Frustrations are high as Portland moves closer to building six Safe Rest Villages. Neighbors near two of the sites reached out to KATU to talk about what they call "failed civic engagement." In Lents, homeowner Joe Papasadero is outraged. "I've had my gas stolen just this...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau released new information Friday on gun violence reported across the city so far this year. Portland has seen an upward trend in shootings over the past few years, with gun violence tending to spike in the summer. The city has seen 390...
Starbucks is posting union-busting flyers in stores that include fake tweets made to look like they’re from the union’s Twitter account, according to union leaders. The flyers show apparently doctored screenshots of tweets from the @SBWorkersUnited, which is the official account for the Starbucks unionization effort, and @one.starbucks.com, which doesn’t exist. According to the Starbucks union organizer the flyers appeared in stores in Pittsburgh and North Carolina.
PRINEVILLE, Ore. — Detectives arrested a man Sunday night who is accused of bringing drugs from the Portland area into central Oregon, including counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl. Dallas James Harper, 33, of Prineville, was booked into the Crook County Jail on several drug charges and a count of...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow in April is not a normal occurrence in Portland. But Monday's snowstorm made for a day of long commutes, cars stuck on the side of the road, and power outages, things we wouldn't usually expect in the middle of April. With the amount of snow...
Gosh, there's no telling how rich I would be if all the driving I've done throughout my life had been my job. I feel like I've LIVED the life of a trucker but from the driver's seat of mid-sized sedans. Having visited 45 states, I may have OUTDONE a few...
After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
50 students from John Wetten Elementary School join in statewide literacy contestFifty fourth and fifth graders from John Wetten Elementary faced off this week, competing in the Oregon Battle of the Books. The statewide contest is an opportunity for students to read and answer questions about 16 different titles, including fiction, biography, non-fiction and a graphic novel. Eight teams from John Wetten competed, and they came up with imaginative names like the Fire Readers, the War Bees and Unstoppable Frogs. All received an orange OBOB T-shirt for the event. The children also received many of the OBOB titles free, thanks to a grant from First Book of Oregon. "My favorite book was 'Astrid the Unstoppable,'" said student Leonie Marlia. "It really inspired me." Fourth grader Saul Villarr added, "I liked 'Guts,' because it was funny and I liked the characters." "The best thing about this event is the camaraderie of reading and sharing books," said library assistant Kim Burke, who organized the event. "The kids read anywhere from four titles to all 16. The diverse options on this year's list encouraged them to branch out and explore different genres than they usually read." {loadposition sub-article-01}
