Most blockchain developers believe these “Layer 2” (L2) solutions are the future of how Ethereum will meet the needs of a rapidly growing network, and venture capitalists have been rushing to stake claims on scaling solution products that they believe could be the central interface for how users interact with decentralized apps, mint NFTs and move money around. Several of these startups have raised at unicorn valuations this year. One such scaling startup, Optimism, has found new backing from Silicon Valley’s most high-profile crypto investors — Paradigm and Andreessen Horowitz.

MARKETS ・ 29 DAYS AGO