ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

UPDATE 1-TSMC's Q1 profit up 45%, beats market estimates

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Recasts, adds details)

* Q1 profit T$202.7 bln vs T$184.67 bln analyst view

* Q1 revenue up 36% on year in U.S. dollar terms

TAIPEI, April 14 (Reuters) - Taiwanese chip firm TSMC posted a 45% jump in quarterly net profit on Thursday, boosted by booming semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to a global chip crunch.

Net profit for January-March at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, rose to T$202.7 billion ($7 billion) from T$139.7 billion a year earlier.

That compared with the T$184.67 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

The company, which also has customers such as Qualcomm Inc , has previously said it expected strong growth to accelerate in coming years due to robust demand for chips that power everything from smartphones to cars and lifted capital spending for this year.

TSMC’s revenue for the quarter climbed 36% to $17.57 billion, above the company’s prior estimated range of $16.6 billion to $17.2 billion.

The company has said it expected chip capacity to remain tight this year, a shortage of which has forced automakers and electronics manufacturers to cut production but keeping order books full at TSMC and other chipmakers.

Shares of TSMC have fallen about 6.8% so far this year, giving the firm a market value of $511.1 billion. The stock closed flat on Thursday, compared with a 0.3% fall for the benchmark index.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Traders Are Bullish On This Semiconductor Stock

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM Wednesday climbed almost 4%, ahead of its first-quarter earnings report. On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said the stock traded more than three times its average daily volume on Wednesday. “The options market is implying a pretty sizable move of about 4.7%...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Adobe Creative Cloud is a major growth driver for its parent company. Broadcom is riding several strong secular tailwinds such as 5G and enterprise migration to the cloud. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsmc#Vehicles#1 Tsmc#Taiwanese#Apple Inc#Qualcomm Inc
Benzinga

GameStop Q4 Highlights: Earnings Plunge Year-Over-Year, Revenue Beats Street Estimates, NFT Marketplace Update

Video game retailer GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) reported fourth-quarter and full fiscal year earnings after the market close Thursday. Here's what investors need to know. What Happened: GameStop reported net sales of $2.25 billion in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.12 billion in the prior year’s period. The total beat a Street estimate of $2.22 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

GameStop beats quarterly revenue estimates

March 17 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp reported fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by demand for video games and consoles during the holiday season. Net sales stood at $2.25 billion in the quarter. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $2.22 billion, according to IBES data from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Neogen: Q3 Earnings Insights

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 08:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neogen missed estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $11.54 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

China's Meituan posts 31% rise in Q4 revenue, beating estimates

BEIJING, March 25 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan on Friday reported a better-than-expected 30.6% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by steady growth in its core business. Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike sharing, said revenue rose to 49.5 billion yuan ($7.78 billion) in the quarter...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy