NEW MILFORD — Twenty-year-old Afghan refugee Mohammad Mohammadi spends his days taking online classes, sightseeing and bonding with his New Milford family. Mohammadi has come a long way from his homeland, where last August, he, along with a cousin and uncle, were able to get on a plane and escape the bombings after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. They were among 800 people on a US C-17 in an Air Force evacuation flight from Kabul to Qatar.

NEW MILFORD, CT ・ 25 DAYS AGO