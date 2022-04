The man accused of smearing human feces on an unsuspecting subway rider in February is now back behind bars. Frank Abrokwa was released following his arrest related to that vile attack, then was arrested and released again for a separate alleged hate crime dating back to September 2021, in which he allegedly accosted a Jewish man and cursed at him, threatening to kill him and trying to punch him before chasing him on the street.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO