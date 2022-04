The biggest news about what's new on Amazon in April is actually about what's new on the Amazon-owned IMDbTV. The streaming service, which is ad-supported and free for customers, is getting a name change to the very internetty Freevee, which will be really awkward when Amazon starts charging a monthly subscription for it. (Kidding! It's essentially locked in as Amazon's free streaming service now.) IMDbTV/Freevee mostly has licensed shows and movies, including Mad Men and Chicago Fire, but it is getting into the original series space, too, with the new Leverage revival and the upcoming Bosch continuation, Bosch: Legacy (May 6). You can see everything coming to Freevee this month below.

