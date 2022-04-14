From Librarians to Elementary Students, an Effort to Preserve Ukrainian Culture Online
By Stephanie Magallon
NBC Chicago
2 days ago
As bridges, monuments and entire Ukrainian communities are destroyed during Russia’s ongoing invasion, archivists from around the world are rushing to back up the country's websites to preserve them. Among them is a woman from Berkeley, California. “Our goal is to make sure that there are safe backup...
ORINDA (KPIX) — There are millions of heartbreaking stories coming out of the war on Ukraine: stories that Vladimir Putin probably doesn’t want the world to hear. But in this golden age of communications, a young East Bay woman is joining the effort to shed light on what’s happening.
About a year ago, 16-year-old Nicole Guo of Orinda joined an online tutoring group called ENGin that connects people to young Ukrainians to help them learn English.
“I hadn’t really heard much about Ukraine,” she said. “It wasn’t a country that was in the news a lot. So I thought it would be...
COVINGTON, Ga. (CNN) – Some elementary school students near Atlanta surprised their beloved custodian. The custodian is from Ukraine. Lana Gashenko is a U.S. citizen and has worked at Oak Hill Elementary school for 21 years. However, she has dozens of family members in Ukraine. In a show of...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Some American teachers are getting a first-hand look at how the war is affecting Ukrainian and Russian children. The Aquinas International Academy is an online K-12 school based in St. Petersburg that has students all over the world. Much like the rest of the world,...
Click here to read the full article. Since the beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine in February, more than 5 million people have been displaced within the battered country and at least 3 million people have emigrated to escape the violence, according to the United Nations. Global art organizations have stepped up with initiatives to support cultural workers and students affected by the war, from residences to job placements and direct financial aid.
On Wednesday, the New York–based Helen Frankenthaler Foundation said it will distribute $2.5 million in grants to international organizations leading efforts to protect at-risk artists and cultural heritage...
Click here to read the full article. The National Gallery in London has updated the title of Edgar Degas’s drawing Russian Dancers to Ukrainian Dancers after an outcry by Ukrainians on social media.
The pastel picture by the famed French Impressionist shows a troupe of young performers sporting hair ribbons in vivid blue and yellow, the national colors of Ukraine.
A spokesperson for the National Gallery told the Guardian, “The title of this painting has been an ongoing point of discussion for many years and is covered in scholarly literature; however there has been increased focus on it over the past month due...
50 students from John Wetten Elementary School join in statewide literacy contestFifty fourth and fifth graders from John Wetten Elementary faced off this week, competing in the Oregon Battle of the Books. The statewide contest is an opportunity for students to read and answer questions about 16 different titles, including fiction, biography, non-fiction and a graphic novel. Eight teams from John Wetten competed, and they came up with imaginative names like the Fire Readers, the War Bees and Unstoppable Frogs. All received an orange OBOB T-shirt for the event. The children also received many of the OBOB titles free, thanks to a grant from First Book of Oregon. "My favorite book was 'Astrid the Unstoppable,'" said student Leonie Marlia. "It really inspired me." Fourth grader Saul Villarr added, "I liked 'Guts,' because it was funny and I liked the characters." "The best thing about this event is the camaraderie of reading and sharing books," said library assistant Kim Burke, who organized the event. "The kids read anywhere from four titles to all 16. The diverse options on this year's list encouraged them to branch out and explore different genres than they usually read." {loadposition sub-article-01}
Click here to read the full article. Some of the art world’s biggest galleries and museums, including David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth and the Guggenheim in New York, have teamed up to preserve 200,000 acres of endangered rainforest in Peru.
The sustainability collective Galleries Commit announced on Instagram Tuesday that the area, called the Chuyapi-Urusayhua Regional Conservation, is now permanently protected thanks to a matching funds program with more than 40 art institutions and individuals. Galleries Commit partnered with the artist-led non-profit initiative Art to Acres to save the lush landscape north of Machu Picchu. The conservation area is one of the last 1% of cloud forests...
Her mother, father and brother had been hiding in a bunker in their garden that has survived since it was built during the First World War by German soldiers. In peacetime, the family used it as a vegetable store. “When they have the sirens a few times during the day...
