From Librarians to Elementary Students, an Effort to Preserve Ukrainian Culture Online

50 students from John Wetten Elementary School join in statewide literacy contestFifty fourth and fifth graders from John Wetten Elementary faced off this week, competing in the Oregon Battle of the Books. The statewide contest is an opportunity for students to read and answer questions about 16 different titles, including fiction, biography, non-fiction and a graphic novel. Eight teams from John Wetten competed, and they came up with imaginative names like the Fire Readers, the War Bees and Unstoppable Frogs. All received an orange OBOB T-shirt for the event. The children also received many of the OBOB titles free, thanks to a grant from First Book of Oregon. "My favorite book was 'Astrid the Unstoppable,'" said student Leonie Marlia. "It really inspired me." Fourth grader Saul Villarr added, "I liked 'Guts,' because it was funny and I liked the characters." "The best thing about this event is the camaraderie of reading and sharing books," said library assistant Kim Burke, who organized the event. "The kids read anywhere from four titles to all 16. The diverse options on this year's list encouraged them to branch out and explore different genres than they usually read." {loadposition sub-article-01}

GLADSTONE, OR ・ 52 MINUTES AGO