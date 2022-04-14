LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for fetish deaths

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A judge sentenced 26-year-old Ashlynne Perez to a year in prison after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide following the death of her 4-year-old son who shot himself outside a marijuana dispensary. According to court documents, Perez’s son accidentally shot himself on July 6, after unbuckling his car seat and […]
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A father was sentenced to 29 years for killing his 3-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a wooded area of Kansas City, Kansas, in July 2020. The Kansas City Star reports that the prison term for 30-year-old Howard Jansen III was handed down Friday during a hearing in Wyandotte County District Court. Jansen pleaded no contest last month to charges of second-degree murder, child abuse, aggravated child endangerment, and interfering with a law enforcement investigation.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old Buffalo woman learned her fate Thursday afternoon for the 2019 beating death of a man. Evelyn M. Soto of Buffalo will go behind bars in state prison for 18 years, followed by five years of post-release supervision. She pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter on February 18, […]
▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
Seven North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with a Fort Bragg paratrooper whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing courts-martial on conspiracy and other charges. Officials have said the charges are unrelated to the death of Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez. Eight soldiers assigned to the 37th...
The report found that teachers and classmates of Isabella 'Izzy' Tichenor told her she needed to bathe, and that the Utah school let the bullying go 'uninvestigated' even after the child's mother complained.
A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 59-year-old man convicted earlier this year as a major heroin supplier for a Memphis street gang was sentenced on Friday to 18 years in prison. The Shelby County district attorney's office said a jury in February convicted Derrick Johnson on two felony counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to sell heroin, a controlled substance, over 150 grams.
KINGSTON, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Kingston man was sentenced to four years in state prison Wednesday for his role in the Oct. 7, 2020, Midtown shooting of Khaleel A. Jackson, also known as Khaleel Hylton-Jackson. Jahsi Quiles and Matthew Harries, a 22-year-old Newburgh man, were initially charged with attempted...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to...
A man was sentenced to 3.5 years in state prison for a gun offense last Wednesday. Jaquan K. Grayson, 22, of Paterson, previously pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon. He will have to serve the entire 42 months in state prison before being eligible for parole. Grayson was...
Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place.
As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
