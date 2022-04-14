ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Bacot returning to UNC after NCAA title-game run

By Aaron Beard The Associated Press
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IksJE_0f8ngvqP00

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina big man Armando Bacot is returning for his senior season after the Tar Heels fell a game short of winning an improbable national championship.

He announced his decision in a social-media video Wednesday, nine days after the Tar Heels lost to Kansas in the NCAA title game in New Orleans.

“This year’s experience showed me that I do not want to miss the chance to do it again next season,” Bacot said.

Considered a potential second-round NBA draft prospect, the 6-foot-10 junior’s post presence was critical to the eighth-seeded Tar Heels reaching a record 21st Final Four in coach Hubert Davis’ debut season.

He averaged a team-high 16.3 points and ranked third nationally in rebounding (13.1). His national-best 31 double-doubles tied Navy star and eventual No. 1 overall NBA draft pick David Robinson (1986) for the NCAA single-season record. And he became the first player with six double-doubles in a single NCAA Tournament.

Bacot is on pace to become UNC’s career rebounding leader, needing 219 — a total he has passed in each of his three seasons and more than doubled as a junior — to overtake Tyler Hansbrough (1,219).

“Getting to the final game and getting so close lit a fire inside of him to achieve that goal more than ever,” Davis said in a statement. “He feels he can still get better and improve on parts of his game to put himself in a position to have a long and successful NBA career. And he feels this is the best place for him to do that.”

Bacot will also have the opportunity to continue cashing in on his fame after the NCAA allowed college athletes to profit on their name, image and likeness (NIL). That included endorsements with Maryland-based Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, availability for Cameo personalized video messages and T-shirts.

Bacot suffered an ankle injury late against rival Duke in the national semifinals and was hobbled throughout the Kansas loss, finishing with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

“On the court we got so close this year. I know there are no guarantees,” Bacot said, adding: “My Carolina story isn’t finished just yet. Next season starts right now.”

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Kentucky Guard Dontaie Allen Announces Transfer Destination

After three years at Kentucky, former four-star forward Dontaie Allen has decided to take his talents elsewhere and transfer. But he won’t be leaving the Bluegrass State. On Wednesday, Allen posted a video announcing his transfer destination. At the end of the 100-second video, he revealed a Western Kentucky jersey.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB JT Daniels Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has decided where he’ll resume his college football career. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s heading to West Virginia. Daniels called West Virginia head coach Neal Brown to inform him of his decision. West Virginia was always considered one of the top suitors...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Star, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: The Best Photos Of Michael Jordan And His Wife

Michael Jordan’s NBA team is playing for its playoff lives on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA’s play-in game on Wednesday night. The winner of this team will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 8 seed, while the loser of this game is eliminated.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Tyler Hansbrough
Person
Armando Bacot
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Wife Of Former Auburn Quarterback Releases Heartbreaking News

Some gut-wrenching news out of SEC country on Wednesday. Former Auburn quarterback, Jeff Klein, suffered a “significant” stroke according to his wife, leaving his brain severely damaged. In a heartbreaking statement, Klein’s wife detailed her husbands struggles; and that in the coming days he will be taken off...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Ncaa Tournament#Nba Draft#Navy
The Spun

Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall Schedules Major Visit

Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Texas Longhorns on Friday, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. Roach said the former four-star recruit’s trip could stretch through the weekend. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that the team suspended Hall for violating team policies. He...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Zion Williamson Dunk Video Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

Pelicans star Zion Williamson seems to making some solid strides in his injury recovery. Ahead of tonight’s Play-In matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the former No. 1 overall pick threw down an incredible 360-windmill dunk with relative ease. Take a look at the dunk here:. While Zion may...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels showing interest in former SMU player in transfer portal

The roster construction for Hubert Davis and his staff for next season begins now and while the UNC basketball program is awaiting decisions from Caleb Love and Leaky Black on returning plus other transfers, they are already doing their homework on a former SMU player. Per Will Backus of 247Sports, the Tar Heels are one of the programs that has reached out to SMU guard Kendric Davis who is in the transfer portal. The reigning AAC player of the year is seeing interest from 20-plus schools including some major programs so far. That includes a pair of Blue Bloods in UNC...
NBA
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy