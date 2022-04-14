ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cannabis lounges coming soon to Nevada

By Kim Passoth
Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marijuana, while legalized by the state of Nevada, may not be consumed in public. Sometimes tourists who buy it have nowhere to legally use it and ignore the law, and openly use it on the Las Vegas Strip. A solution to this problem will...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 11

Slim Boy
1d ago

Me and my wife fly out to Vegas maybe three or four times a year maybe even five this would be awesome to have somewhere to smoke and not feel like you going to get in trouble by smoking on this trip because for out-of-towners who fly there because of the dispensaries etc it would be nice to have somewhere that you can smoke and feel safe about it.. We Vegas and we flying out for my birthday in August can't wait either 🎊 Showing love from Nashville 🛫

Reply
3
